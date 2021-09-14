Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill…

Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed on a highway surrounded by pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again.

Four military aircraft, including Taiwan’s self-made Indigenous Defensive Fighter, the U.S.-made F-16V and the French-made Mirage 2000-5, landed in Jiadong — simulating what they would do if their air base were damaged by enemy forces.

The simulation is part of Taiwan’s five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island’s forces for an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. The annual exercise was smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the last two years, the threat from China has risen, as the People’s Liberation Army flies fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in an effort to intimidate and harass the island’s air forces.

In August, Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted joint assault drills near Taiwan with China saying the exercise was necessary to safeguard its sovereignty.

___

Wu reported from Taipei.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

"";

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

CMMC changes to be announced 'very soon'

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up