Report: Gas explosion in Chinese apartment building kills 8

BEIJING (AP) — Eight people were killed by an explosion and fire Saturday caused by a leak from a liquefied gas cylinder in an apartment building in northeastern China, a state news agency reported.

Five others were hospitalized with injuries after the predawn fire in the coastal city of Dalian, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said the cause was under investigation.

