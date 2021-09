TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Suga says he won’t run in the Sept. 29 vote to lead Japan’s ruling party,…

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Suga says he won’t run in the Sept. 29 vote to lead Japan’s ruling party, stepping down after 1 year.

