Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » Pakistan police arrest alleged…

Pakistan police arrest alleged child abusers, seek suspects

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 3:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police said they were searching for members of a gang accused of abusing minors and making pornographic videos in a marriage hall in the eastern Punjab province.

Four suspects from the group were already arrested in a raid late Friday in the Sahiwal district, said officer Umar Daraz. The men were presented before a court on Saturday, allowing police to question them for four days.

Daraz said police seized 46 pornographic videos from cell phones and a USB drive, which allegedly show the suspects sodomizing boys aged between eight and 12 years.

Initial questioning revealed that the one of the gang members is a vendor at the city’s main bus terminal, he said, adding that the man would lure boys who were runaways or begging into the marriage hall. Evidence indicates more suspects are involved in the crime, and police are searching for them, Daraz said.

Earlier this year, federal investigators arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography network. Investigations in that case revealed that one of the men was posting child pornography videos on the dark web.

Child abuse is not uncommon in parts of Pakistan, where parliament has recently passed laws to increase punishments for those convicted of such crimes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up