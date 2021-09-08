9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » Asia News » One dead, several feared…

One dead, several feared missing in Indian ferry collision

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Two passenger ferries collided Wednesday in a river in northeastern India, leaving at least one person dead and several others missing, officials said.

The head-on collision caused one of the boats to sink in the Brahmaputra river, said Ashok Barman, deputy commissioner of Jorhat city. The crash occurred near Nimati Ghat, a river port in Jorhat, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) from Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

Four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died, Barman said.

Sixty people have been rescued, according to Prankrishna Gogoi of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. He said about 120 people were on board the two boats.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The state’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted that he was pained to hear of the accident and would visit the site on Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

No post-vaccination time limit for federal employees under administration's policy -- at least not yet

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up