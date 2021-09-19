Ko wins in Portland, Clarke tops Champions in Sioux Falls

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory…

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.

EUROPEAN TOUR

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany’s Matthias Schmid by three strokes.

The 35-year-old Broberg finished at 23-under 265 at Bernardus, setting course record s with a 64 on Friday and a 61 on Saturday. Schmid shot a 66.

OTHER TOURS

Celine Boutier made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Ladies European Tour’s Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf du Medoc. The French player, a regular on the LPGA Tour, closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 11 under. Kylie Henry of Scotland was a stroke back after a 68. … Janie Jackson won the rain-shortened Guardian Championship at Prattville, Alabama, for her second career Symetra Tour victory. From Huntsville, Alabama, Jackson shot two 6-under 66s to beat Sierra Brooks and Katelyn Dambaugh by four strokes. … Yuna Nishimura won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shortened Ladies Tokai Classic, closing with a 9-under 63 for a two-stroke victory. She finished at 10 under for two rounds at Shin Minami Aichi. … Kim Hyo Joo shot a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory in the Korean LPGA’s Sei Ri Pak Invitational at Sejong Silk River Country Club. She finished at 15 under. … Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe won the ANA Open for his second Japan Golf Tour victory in his last three tournaments. Vincent closed with a 6-under 66 at at Sapporo Golf Club to finish at 18 under. He won the KBC Augusta in late August. Tomoharu Otsuki was three strokes back. … Alfie Plant of England won a playoff in the Hopps Open de Provence in France for his first European Challenge Tour title. Plant beat Lukas Nemecz and Marcel Schneider with a birdie on the first extra hole. Plant closed with a 5-under 67 to match Nemecz and Schneider at 17 under.

