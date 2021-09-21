Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. COVID database | Alexandria students practicing protocols | Anne Arundel Co. schools update | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Hatchlings of endangered crocodile…

Hatchlings of endangered crocodile species found in Cambodia

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 2:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Eight hatchlings from one of the world’s rarest crocodile species have been found in a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Cambodia, raising hopes for its continuing survival in the wild.

Conservationists found the baby Siamese crocodiles earlier this month in a river in the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary, Cambodia’s Environment Ministry and the World Wildlife Fund said Tuesday.

The team found the young reptiles after spending four days scouring habitat sites where months earlier they had discovered footprints and dung.

The species was once widespread across Southeast Asia but is now listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. It had all but disappeared by the 1990s due to a combination of factors including poaching, habitat destruction and cross-breeding with other crocodile species.

The government and WWF have jointly been searching for photographic evidence of a breeding population in the Srepok sanctuary without success for more than a decade, the wildlife organization said in a statement.

Environment Minister Say Samal hailed the discovery as “such rewarding news,” while Milou Groenenberg of WWF called it “a significant finding for the species in Cambodia and globally.”

The statement said the area is being guarded by Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary rangers.

It’s believed only about 400 Siamese crocodiles remain in the wild, with most of them in Cambodia. In 2017, wildlife researchers found six eggs in Sre Ambel District in the southern province of Koh Kong as they were exploring for tracks, signs and dung of the reptile.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Bureau of the Fiscal Service seeks to issue nearly all payments electronically by 2030

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up