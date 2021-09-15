Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
GreenSky, Steel Dynamics rise; Yum China, Live Nation fall

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp., up $5.03 to $304.82.

The software maker raised its dividend and announced a $60 billion stock buyback plan.

Yum China Holdings Inc., down $3.62 to $57.60.

The restaurant operator in China warned investors that rising COVID-19 cases will hurt third-quarter financial results.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $2.89 to $112.47.

The cloud computing company is reportedly considering a potential sale.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $2.14 to $86.54.

The ticket seller and concert promoter priced a public offering of more than 5.2 million shares of stock below its previous closing price.

GreenSky Inc., up $4.13 to $11.90.

Goldman Sachs is buying the financial technology company in a stock deal for about $2.2 billion.

Glaukos Corp., up $1.76 to $51.78.

The glaucoma treatments developer will receive $60 million from Ivantis as part of a patent dispute settlement.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $3.07 to $65.04.

The steel producer gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial forecast.

Workhorse Group Inc., down 22 cents to $8.23.

The maker of electric trucks withdrew its complaint related to losing a bid for a contract with the U.S. Postal Services.

