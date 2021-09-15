Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Earthquake kills at least 2 in China’s Sichuan province

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 9:33 PM

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake killed at least two people Thursday in southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to state media reports.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 4:33 a.m. in Luxian county at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the official Xinhua News Agency said. It reported two dead and three injured in Caoba village.

Houses also collapsed, and rescue work was underway, Xinhua said.

Western China is regularly hit by earthquakes. Sichuan was struck by a magnitude-7.9 quake in May 2008 that left nearly 90,000 people dead, many of them in collapsed schools and other poorly constructed buildings.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

