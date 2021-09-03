CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Asia News » Dutch on course again…

Dutch on course again in wheelchair tennis at Paralympics

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 5:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — The Netherlands is showing its dominance again in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics, having excelled in the sport since Esther Vergeer dominated the game.

She retired in 2013 with seven Paralympic titles and a winning streak of 470 matches.

The Dutch won their first gold on Wednesday in Quad Doubles as Sam Schroder and Niels Vink defeated the Australian pair of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

On Friday, they picked up two bronze medals and were in the women’s singles gold-medal final with Diede de Groot facing Yui Kamiji of Japan.

Earlier on Friday in men’s doubles, the French pair of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer defeated Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (3).

In the final day of wheelchair tennis on Saturday, the Netherlands have finalists in all three gold-medal matches.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up