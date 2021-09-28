Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » American siblings return home…

American siblings return home after China lifts exit ban

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 4:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A pair of American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada’s release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.

A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.

A pair of Canadians held in China were also permitted to leave after Canada released Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Friday.

The State Department spokesperson, quoted on routine condition of anonymity in an undated statement, added that the U.S. opposes the use of “coercive exit bans against people who are not themselves charged with crimes” and would continue to “advocate on behalf of all American citizens in (China) subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

Agencies adding more resources -- and people -- to power DEIA initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up