Air France-KLM plane returns to Beijing after smoke in cabin

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:30 AM

BEIJING (AP) — An Air France-KLM flight returned to Beijing shortly after takeoff on Saturday after smoke filled the cabin, the airline said.

The Boeing 777 connecting Beijing Airport with Paris-Charles de Gaulle suffered a technical failure linked to overpressure in one of the air conditioning pipes, which spread residue and dust in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.

It landed normally at 4:03 a.m. local time, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

The passengers will be rerouted to Paris later Saturday on board another Boeing 777. Maintenance will be carried out on the aircraft before it is returned to service, the airline said.

