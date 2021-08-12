WASHINGTON (AP) — US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy personnel.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 12, 2021, 1:54 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy personnel.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.