U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

Wednesday At Westchester Country Club Rye, N.Y. Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72 Round of 64 Upper Bracket

Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio (150) def. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (138), 1 up.

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (146) def. Yilin (Angela) Liu, Irvine, Calif. (146), 3 and 2.

Valeria Mendizabal, Guatemala (144) def. Laney Frye, Nicholasville, Ky. (148), 2 and 1.

Valentina Rossi, Argentina (144) def. Hannah Holzmann, San Antonio, Texas (148), 19 holes.

Katie Cranston, Canada (149) def. Morgan Baxendale, Windermere, Fla. (143), 4 and 3.

Tess Blair, South Jordan, Utah (147) def. Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (145), 5 and 3.

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Ting-Hsuan Huang, Chinese Taipei (149), 22 holes.

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Savannah Barber, Fort Worth, Texas (147), 3 and 2.

Cara Heisterkamp, Westlake, Ohio (149) def. Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (142), 19 holes.

Mika Jin, Fremont, Calif. (146) def. Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (146), 2 and 1.

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (144) def. Audrey Tan, Malaysia (148), 1 up.

Aline Krauter, Germany (148) def. Clare Connolly, Chevy Chase, Md. (145), 5 and 3.

Emma McMyler, San Antonio, Texas (149) def. Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (142), 2 and 1.

Xin (Cindy) Kou, People’s Republic of China (146) def. Lauren Peter, Carmel, N.Y. (145), 3 and 2.

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (148) def. Alessia Nobilio, Italy (144), 3 and 2.

Bibilani Liu, Cupertino, Calif. (147) def. Grace Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (145), 3 and 1.

Lower Bracket

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (150) def. Kennedy Pedigo, Fort Worth, Texas (140), 3 and 2.

Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. (146) def. Bridget Ma, Windermere, Fla. (146), 22 holes.

Jenny Bae, Suwanee, Ga. (144) def. Bailey Davis, White Plains, Md. (148), 3 and 2.

Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (148) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico (144), 1 up.

Rianne Mikhaela Malixi, Philippines (149) def. Allysha Mae Mateo, Mililani, Hawaii (143), 19 holes.

Valery Plata, Colombia (146) def. Julia Gregg, Farmers Branch, Texas (145), 5 and 4.

Sophie (Yixian) Guo, People’s Republic of China (143) def. Maisie Filler, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (149), 3 and 2.

Emily Mahar, Australia (147) def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (145), 2 up.

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (141) def. Brittany Shin, Cape Coral, Fla. (149), 5 and 4.

Elle Nachmann, Boca Raton, Fla. (146) def. Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (146), 1 up.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (144) def. Karen Tsuru, Carlsbad, Calif. (148), 7 and 5.

Grace Kim, Australia (148) def. Celeste Dao, Canada (144), 1 up.

Kailie Vongsaga, Diamond Bar, Calif. (149) def. Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (143), 1 up.

Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (145) def. Suthavee Chanachai, Thailand (146), 3 and 1.

Kan Bunnabodee, Thailand (143) def. Alyson Bean, Murrieta, Calif. (149), 1 up.

Emma Spitz, Austria (147) def. Jackie Rogowicz, Yardley, Pa. (145), 3 and 2.

