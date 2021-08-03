2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Sydney McLaughlin of the…

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States sets world record and wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles.

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 10:32 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin of the United States sets world record and wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles.

