Summer Olympic Multi-Medalists

At Tokyo MEN Five Caeleb Dressel, United States, Swimming, 5 gold Four Duncan Scott, Britain, Swimming, 1 gold, 3 silver…

At Tokyo

MEN

Five

Caeleb Dressel, United States, Swimming, 5 gold

Four

Duncan Scott, Britain, Swimming, 1 gold, 3 silver

Three

James Guy, Britain, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver

Daiki Hashimoto, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 gold, 1 silver

Adam Peaty, Britain, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver

Evgeny Rylov, ROC, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver

Ryan Murphy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Nikita Nagornyy, ROC, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 bronze

Andre de Grasse, Canada, Athletics, 1 gold, 2 bronze

Kyle Chalmers, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 2 bronze

Ruoteng Xiao, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 2 bronze

Two

Zach Apple, United States, Swimming, 2 gold

Tom Dean, Britain, Swimming, 2 gold

Robert Finke, United States, Swimming, 2 gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy, Athletics, 2 gold

Je Deok Kim, South Korea, Archery, 2 gold

Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands, Cycling Track, 2 gold

Long Ma, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold

Blake Pieroni, United States, Swimming, 2 gold

Siyi Xie, China, Diving, 2 gold

Hifumi Abe, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Denis Abliazin, ROC, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Rai Benjamin, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yuan Cao, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver

Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Zhendong Fan, China, Table Tennis, 1 gold, 1 silver

Peder Fredricson, Sweden, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 silver

Lasse Norman Hansen, Denmark, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 silver

Jeffrey Hoogland, Netherlands, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 silver

Tom McEwen, Britain, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 silver

Kristof Milak, Hungary, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Takanori Nagase, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Shohei Ono, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Matthew Walls, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 silver

Zongyuan Wang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver

Aaron Wolf, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Xin Xu, China, Table Tennis, 1 gold, 1 silver

Alex Yee, Britain, Triathlon, 1 gold, 1 silver

Thomas Daley, Britain, Diving, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Bryce Deadmon, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Junghwan Kim, South Korea, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Jun Mizutani, Japan, Table Tennis, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Vernon Norwood, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Wei Pang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Teddy Riner, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Trevor Stewart, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Aron Szilagyi, Hungary, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Florian Wellbrock, Germany, Marathon Swimming, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Haoran Yang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Jingyuan Zou, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Arno Kamminga, Netherlands, Swimming, 2 silver

Hao Liu, China, Canoe Sprint, 2 silver

Luigi Samele, Italy, Fencing, 2 silver

Jack Carlin, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Thomas Ceccon, Italy, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Luke Greenbank, Britain, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Andrew Hoy, Australia, Equestrian, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Sergey Kamenskiy, ROC, Shooting, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kazuma Kaya, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Alessandro Miressi, Italy, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany, Table Tennis, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, Swimming, Marathon Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Eduard Trippel, Germany, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Federico Burdisso, Italy, Swimming, 2 bronze

Takaharu Furukawa, Japan, Archery, 2 bronze

Alexander Graham, Australia, Swimming, 2 bronze

Zac Incerti, Australia, Swimming, 2 bronze

Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy, Swimming, 2 bronze

Matthew Temple, Australia, Swimming, 2 bronze

___

WOMEN

Seven

Emma McKeon, Australia, Swimming, 4 gold, 3 bronze

Four

Kaylee McKeown, Australia, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 bronze

Kathleen Ledecky, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver

Yufei Zhang, China, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver

Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Three

San An, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold

Lisa Carrington, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 3 gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica, Athletics, 3 gold

Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC, Shooting, 2 gold, 1 silver

Cate Campbell, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 bronze

Sifan Hassan, Netherlands, Athletics, 2 gold, 1 bronze

Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 bronze

Mima Ito, Japan, Table Tennis, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Sunisa Lee, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Margaret Macneil, Canada, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, Athletics, 1 gold, 2 bronze

Angelina Melnikova, ROC, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 bronze

Brianna Throssell, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 bronze

Lilly King, United States, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Kylie Masse, Canada, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Regan Smith, United States, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Penny Oleksiak, Canada, Swimming, 1 silver, 2 bronze

Two

Clarisse Agbegnenou, France, Judo, 2 gold

Meng Chen, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold

Svetlana Kolesnichenko, ROC, Artistic Swimming, 2 gold

Sydney McLaughlin, United States, Athletics, 2 gold

Athing Mu, United States, Athletics, 2 gold

Yui Ohashi, Japan, Swimming, 2 gold

Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC, Fencing, 2 gold

Svetlana Romashina, ROC, Artistic Swimming, 2 gold

Tingmao Shi, China, Diving, 2 gold

Qian Yang, China, Shooting, 2 gold

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany, Equestrian, 2 gold

Uta Abe, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Rebeca Andrade, Brazil, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Chizuru Arai, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Katie Archibald, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 silver

Iga Baumgart-Witan, Poland, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, Tennis, 1 gold, 1 silver

Amandine Buchard, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yuxi Chen, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver

Tamara Csipes, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 gold, 1 silver

Sarah Leonie Cysique, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Inna Deriglazova, ROC, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Kerri Gowler, New Zealand, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Shori Hamada, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Poland, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Lydia Jacoby, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Natalia Kaczmarek, Poland, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Laura Kenny, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 silver

Madeleine Malonga, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Dalilah Muhammad, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Grace Prendergast, New Zealand, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Akira Sone, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yingsha Sun, China, Table Tennis, 1 gold, 1 silver

Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Poland, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Georgia Taylor-Brown, Britain, Triathlon, 1 gold, 1 silver

Sofya Velikaya, ROC, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Han Wang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver

Isabell Werth, Germany, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 silver

Junxuan Yang, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands, Cycling Road, 1 gold, 1 silver

Dora Bodonyi, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Bronte Campbell, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Nina Christen, Switzerland, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Romane Dicko, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Kendall Ellis, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Allyson Felix, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Jessica Fox, Australia, Canoe Slalom, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Meg Harris, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Lynna Irby, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Ranxin Jiang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Larisa Korobeynikova, ROC, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Danuta Kozak, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Katrina Lehis, Estonia, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Bingjie Li, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Emily Seebohm, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Kaylin Whitney, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Madison Wilson, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Hong Kong, Swimming, 2 silver

Xuechen Huang, China, Artistic Swimming, 2 silver

Elena Osipova, ROC, Archery, 2 silver

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic, Athletics, 2 silver

Wenyan Sun, China, Artistic Swimming, 2 silver

Simone Biles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Erika Brown, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Manon Brunet, France, Fencing, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Liudmyla Luzan, Ukraine, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Karolina Naja, Poland, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Alessandra Perilli, San Marino, Shooting, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Anna Pulawska, Poland, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Taylor Ruck, Canada, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kayla Sanchez, Canada, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Allison Schmitt, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Gabrielle Thomas, United States, Athletics, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Canada, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Abbey Weitzeil, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Tsukasa Yoshida, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Katie Zaferes, United States, Triathlon, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain, Equestrian, 2 bronze

Marta Fiedina, Ukraine, Artistic Swimming, 2 bronze

Hali Flickinger, United States, Swimming, 2 bronze

Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze

Yulia Karimova, ROC, Shooting, 2 bronze

Anastasiya Savchuk, Ukraine, Artistic Swimming, 2 bronze

Anna-Maria Wagner, Germany, Judo, 2 bronze

