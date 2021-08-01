2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 10:47 PM

At Tokyo

Monday, Aug. 2

2 of 33 events

306 of 343 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 24 14 13 51
United States 20 23 16 59
Japan 17 5 9 31
Australia 14 3 14 31
ROC 12 19 13 44
Britain 10 10 12 32
France 5 10 6 21
South Korea 5 4 8 17
Italy 4 8 15 27
Germany 4 4 11 19
Netherlands 4 7 6 17
New Zealand 4 3 4 11
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Canada 3 4 7 14
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Croatia 3 2 2 7
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Brazil 2 3 5 10
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 0 0 2
Greece 2 0 0 2
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Spain 1 3 3 7
Georgia 1 3 1 5
Austria 1 1 3 5
Romania 1 3 0 4
Sweden 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Denmark 1 1 2 4
Serbia 1 1 2 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Jamaica 1 1 1 3
Norway 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Turkey 1 0 2 3
Poland 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 5 6
Cuba 0 2 2 4
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Indonesia 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2
India 0 1 1 2
Portugal 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1

