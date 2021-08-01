Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo
Monday, Aug. 2
2 of 33 events
306 of 343 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|24
|14
|13
|51
|United States
|20
|23
|16
|59
|Japan
|17
|5
|9
|31
|Australia
|14
|3
|14
|31
|ROC
|12
|19
|13
|44
|Britain
|10
|10
|12
|32
|France
|5
|10
|6
|21
|South Korea
|5
|4
|8
|17
|Italy
|4
|8
|15
|27
|Germany
|4
|4
|11
|19
|Netherlands
|4
|7
|6
|17
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|4
|11
|Czech Republic
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Canada
|3
|4
|7
|14
|Switzerland
|3
|4
|5
|12
|Croatia
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Taiwan
|2
|4
|4
|10
|Brazil
|2
|3
|5
|10
|Hungary
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Ecuador
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Greece
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Georgia
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Austria
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Sweden
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Venezuela
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Denmark
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Serbia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belgium
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jamaica
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Norway
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Israel
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Turkey
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ethiopia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Cuba
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Colombia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Mexico
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Dominican Republic
|0
|2
|0
|2
|India
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Portugal
|0
|1
|1
|2
|San Marino
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Uganda
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.