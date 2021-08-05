2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Baseball's Alvarez to become a summer-winter medalist | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 9:27 PM

At Tokyo

Friday, Aug. 6

1 of 45 events

457 of 509 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 29 35 27 91
China 34 24 16 74
ROC 16 22 20 58
Britain 16 18 17 51
Japan 22 10 14 46
Australia 17 5 19 41
Italy 7 10 18 35
Germany 9 9 16 34
France 7 11 9 27
Netherlands 7 9 10 26
New Zealand 7 6 6 19
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Canada 5 5 8 18
Brazil 4 4 8 16
Hungary 5 7 3 15
Ukraine 1 3 9 13
Cuba 5 3 4 12
Spain 3 4 5 12
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Taiwan 2 4 6 12
Poland 3 3 4 10
Czech Republic 4 3 2 9
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Denmark 2 2 4 8
Jamaica 3 1 3 7
Sweden 2 5 0 7
Georgia 2 4 1 7
Austria 1 1 5 7
Turkey 1 1 5 7
Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7
Serbia 1 1 4 6
Belgium 3 1 1 5
Iran 2 2 1 5
Norway 2 2 1 5
Hong Kong 1 2 2 5
Kenya 1 2 2 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
India 0 2 3 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Bulgaria 1 1 2 4
Portugal 1 1 2 4
Colombia 0 3 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Philippines 1 1 1 3
Uganda 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
San Marino 0 1 2 3
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Egypt 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Thailand 1 0 1 2
Jordan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
Bahamas 1 0 0 1
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1

