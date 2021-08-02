2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Summer Olympic Medals Table

Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At Tokyo

Tuesday, Aug. 3

4 of 38 events

338 of 380 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 22 26 17 65
China 29 18 16 63
ROC 12 21 17 50
Britain 11 12 12 35
Japan 17 6 10 33
Australia 14 4 15 33
Italy 4 9 15 28
Germany 7 6 12 25
France 6 10 7 23
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Netherlands 5 7 6 18
Canada 3 4 7 14
New Zealand 5 3 4 12
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Brazil 2 3 5 10
Cuba 3 3 3 9
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Spain 1 4 3 8
Croatia 3 2 2 7
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Denmark 2 1 3 6
Georgia 1 4 1 6
Ukraine 0 1 5 6
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Serbia 1 1 3 5
Turkey 1 0 4 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Sweden 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Jamaica 1 1 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Norway 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Poland 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
India 0 1 1 2
Kenya 0 1 1 2
Portugal 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Armenia 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Nigeria 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up