South Korea to release imprisoned Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole on Friday

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 6:00 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea to release imprisoned Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole on Friday.

