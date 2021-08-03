TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles wins bronze medal on balance beam after returning to competition at Tokyo Olympics.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 3, 2021, 5:40 AM
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles wins bronze medal on balance beam after returning to competition at Tokyo Olympics.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.