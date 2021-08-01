Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Sunday, August 1

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Sunday, August 1, at the Tokyo Games: ___ CYCLING BMX FREESTYLE…

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Sunday, August 1, at the Tokyo Games:

___

CYCLING BMX FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S PARK

Britain’s Charlotte Worthington landed the first 360 backflip in women’s competition to knock off American Hannah Roberts, who won silver.

Worthington crashed on her first run, but pulled out all the stops in her second. The 25-year-old added a front flip to her 360 backflip and closed with another backflip for a 97.5.

Switzerland’s Nikita Ducarroz took bronze with an 89.2 in her second run.

MEN’S PARK

Australia’s Logan Martin capped quite a show in BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut, putting together a sterling first run to win gold at the Tokyo Games.

The 27-year-old two-time world champion posted a 93.3 in his first ride and watched as the other eight riders failed to catch him. Martin went for a victory lap after the final rider made his second run, but cut it short after a hard landing on a jump.

Venezuela’s Daniel Dhers secured silver with a 92.05 on his second run and Britain’s Declan Brooks had a second-run 90.8 to take bronze.

___

DIVING

WOMEN’S 3-METER SPRINGBOARD

China’s Shi Tingmao captured her second straight gold medal in women’s 3-meter springboard diving.

Shi romped to an easy win over teammate Wang Han with 383.50 points. Wang took the silver in 348.75, while American Krysta Palmer grabbed the bronze in 343.75.

Shi and Wang also teamed up win the 3-meter synchro event.

Shi has now won four gold medals in her career, the latest in a long line of dominant Chinese divers.

___

GOLF

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL STROKE

Xander Schauffele won the Olympic gold medal in golf in a tense finish.

Schauffele was tied for the lead with Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia with two holes to play.

Sabbatini set an Olympic record with a 61 and won the silver. Hideki Matsuyama missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have secured him the bronze. He was in a seven-man playoff for the final medal.

___

GYMNASTICS

MEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE

Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Dolgopyat captured gold in the men’s floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak.

Dolgopyat and Zapata were both awarded a score of 14.933 during the event finals. They both had matching execution scores during their routines. Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapata’s.

Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. He took silver in the men’s all-around and won a bronze during the team event last week.

WOMEN’S VAULT

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade added a gold medal on vault to go with the silver she earned in the all-around.

Andrade put together a pair of soaring vaults to post an average of 15.083. The medals she won in Tokyo are the first and second ever for Brazil in gymnastics at the Games.

American MyKayla Skinner, who entered the competition after defending Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health, captured the silver.

Yeo Seojeong of Korea took the bronze.

___

SAILING

MEN’S ONE-PERSON DINGHY LASER

Australian Matt Wearn has won gold in the men’s one-person laser event at the Tokyo Olympics.

He finished second in the medal race, scoring four points, which was enough for the win.

Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France won the medal race at Enoshima Yacht Harbor, but his total score of 92 meant that he finished sixth overall.

Wearn scored a total of 53 points overall, while Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic took silver with 82.

Hermann Tomasgaard scored 85 to clinch the bronze, giving Norway its first medal in sailing since 2004.

WOMMEN’S ONE-PERSON DINGHY LASER

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark has won gold in the women’s one-person dinghy laser sailing event at Enoshima Yacht Harbor.

Rindom finished seventh in the medal race, but clinched gold with 78 points total.

It’s the first gold medal for Rindom, who won bronze in the same event in 2016.

Sweden’s Josefin Olsson crossed the finish line first but took silver with 81 points. Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands had to return to the start at the beginning of the race, but managed to win bronze. She won silver in London in 2012 and gold in Rio in 2016.

___

SWIMMING

MEN’S 50M FREESTYLE

American Caeleb Dressel cruised to a relatively easy victory in 50-meter freestyle, touching in an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.

France’s Florent Manaudou repeated as the Olympic silver medalist in 21.55, while Brazil’s Bruno Fratus claimed the bronze in 21.57 — edging out American Michael Andrew for the final spot on the podium.

WOMEN’S 50M FREESTYLE

Australia’s Emma McKeon claimed the gold medal in the women’s 50-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

McKeon completed a sweep of the 50- and 100-meter freestyle with an Olympic-record time of 23.81 seconds. The silver went to Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström in 24.07, while defending Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark settled for bronze in 24.21.

MEN’S 1500M FREESTYLE

American Bobby Finke won gold in the grueling men’s 1,500-meter freestyle race.

Just as he did in winning the 800-meter freestyle, Finke stayed closed throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk took the silver in 14:40.66, while the bronze went to Germany’s Florian Wellbrock in 14:40.91.

WOMEN’S 4x100M MEDLEY

Australia won gold in the women’s 4×100 medley relay.

Capping a brilliant performance by the entire Aussie women’s team, Emma McKeon followed her victory in the 50-freestyle earlier in the session to take the butterfly leg on the relay. Cate Campbell closed strong on the freestyle, touching in an Olympic record of 3 minutes, 51.60 seconds to edge the two-time defending champion Americans.

Kaylee McKeown and Chelsea Hodges started things off for the winning Australian team.

Abbey Weitzeil touched in 3:51.73 to give the United States a silver. She anchored a team that also included teenagers Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby and Torri Huske.

The bronze went to Canada.

MEN’S 4x100M MEDLEY

American Caeleb Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4×100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds. That eclipses the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple joined Dressel on the winning team.

Britain won silver in 3:27.51 and Italy won bronze 3:29.17.

___

TENNIS

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

The top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won gold in women’s doubles at the tennis tournament.

The Czechs beat the Swiss team of Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic. Bencic won gold in singles a day earlier by beating Czech player Marketa Vondrouova.

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil took the bronze in doubles.

MEN’S SINGLES

Fifth-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany won the gold medal in men’s singles at the Olympics.

Zverev beat Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee 6-3, 6-1 for the biggest title of his career.

It followed a comeback victory for Zverev over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won bronze Saturday.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

SHOT PUT

Gong Lijiao of China won her first Olympic gold medal in the shot put with a personal best of 20.58 meters.

The reigning two-time world champion produced two efforts over 20 meters on her last two attempts at the Olympic Stadium to cement her victory ahead of Raven Saunders of the United States, who took the silver medal with 19.79.

Veteran Valerie Adams of New Zealand won a bronze medal with 19.62 in her fifth and likely last Olympics.

___

