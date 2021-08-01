2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Rojas sets world record…

Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women’s triple jump

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.

Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze with a national record of 14.87.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up