CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Asia News » Olympic Women's Volleyball Glance

Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Brazil 5 0 14
Serbia 4 1 12
Dominican Republic 2 3 8
South Korea 3 2 7
Japan 1 4 4
Kenya 0 5 0

Group B

Country W L Pts
United States 4 1 10
Italy 3 2 10
ROC 3 2 9
Turkey 3 2 9
China 2 3 7
Argentina 0 5 0

Sunday, July 25

Italy 3, ROC 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14)

United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

Serbia 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-20)

Turkey 3, China 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-14)

Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23)

Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-19)

Tuesday, July 27

ROC 3, Argentina 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-13)

United States 3, China 0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-21)

Serbia 3, Japan 0 (25-23, 25-16, 26-24)

Italy 3, Turkey 1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15)

Brazil 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 25-23, 12-15)

South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)

Thursday, July 29

Italy 3, Argentina 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)

South Korea 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12)

Serbia 3, Kenya 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20)

ROC 3, China 2 (25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12)

Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-16, 25-18, 26-24)

United States 3, Turkey 2 (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12)

Saturday, July 31

Dominican Republic 3, Kenya 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-10)

ROC 3, United States 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19)

Turkey 3, Argentina 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18)

Brazil 3, Serbia 1 (25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19)

South Korea 3, Japan 2 (19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 14-16)

China 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24)

Monday, August 2

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)

United States 3, Italy 2 (25-21, 16-25, 27-25, 16-25, 12-15)

Turkey 3, ROC 2 (25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 10-15)

China 3, Argentina 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-19)

Dominican Republic 3, Japan 1 (25-10, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19)

Brazil 3, Kenya 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8)

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinals

South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15)

United States 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19)

Serbia 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-21)

Brazil 3, ROC 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22)

Friday, August 6

Semifinals

United States 3, Serbia 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23)

Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16)

Sunday, August 8

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

United States 3, Brazil 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-14)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up