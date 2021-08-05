Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Britain
|2
|1
|0
|4
|ROC
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|France
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Fiji
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Brazil
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|4
|China
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Wednesday, July 28
France 12, Fiji 5
Canada 33, Brazil 0
United States 28, China 14
Australia 48, Japan 0
Britain 14, ROC 12
New Zealand 29, Kenya 7
Thursday, July 29
Fiji 26, Canada 12
France 40, Brazil 5
Australia 26, China 10
United States 17, Japan 7
New Zealand 26, Britain 21
ROC 35, Kenya 12
Fiji 41, Brazil 5
France 31, Canada 0
China 29, Japan 0
United States 14, Australia 12
Britain 31, Kenya 0
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinals
Placing
Semifinals
New Zealand 33, ROC 0
Canada 45, Brazil 0
Kenya 21, Japan 17
New Zealand 36, ROC 0
Fiji 14, Australia 12
Britain 21, United States 12
France 24, China 10
Brazil 21, Japan 12
Canada 24, Kenya 10
Australia 35, ROC 7
United States 33, China 14
New Zealand 22, Fiji 17 OT
France 26, Britain 19
Saturday, July 31
Placing
Bronze Medal
Gold Medal
China 22, ROC 10
Australia 17, United States 7
Fiji 21, Britain 12
New Zealand 26, France 12
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.