Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L T Pts New Zealand 3 0 0 6 Britain 2 1 0…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts New Zealand 3 0 0 6 Britain 2 1 0 4 ROC 1 2 0 2 Kenya 0 3 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts France 3 0 0 6 Fiji 2 1 0 4 Canada 1 2 0 2 Brazil 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts United States 3 0 0 6 Australia 2 1 0 4 China 1 2 0 2 Japan 0 3 0 0

Wednesday, July 28

France 12, Fiji 5

Canada 33, Brazil 0

United States 28, China 14

Australia 48, Japan 0

Britain 14, ROC 12

New Zealand 29, Kenya 7

Thursday, July 29

Fiji 26, Canada 12

France 40, Brazil 5

Australia 26, China 10

United States 17, Japan 7

New Zealand 26, Britain 21

ROC 35, Kenya 12

Fiji 41, Brazil 5

France 31, Canada 0

China 29, Japan 0

United States 14, Australia 12

Britain 31, Kenya 0

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinals

Placing

Semifinals

New Zealand 33, ROC 0

Canada 45, Brazil 0

Kenya 21, Japan 17

New Zealand 36, ROC 0

Fiji 14, Australia 12

Britain 21, United States 12

France 24, China 10

Brazil 21, Japan 12

Canada 24, Kenya 10

Australia 35, ROC 7

United States 33, China 14

New Zealand 22, Fiji 17 OT

France 26, Britain 19

Saturday, July 31

Placing

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

China 22, ROC 10

Australia 17, United States 7

Fiji 21, Britain 12

New Zealand 26, France 12

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.