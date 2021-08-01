Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Saturday At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course Saitama, Japan Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71 Final Round Xander Schauffele, United States…

Saturday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Final Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-63-68-67—266 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67-70-61—267 Paul Casey, England 67-68-66-68—269 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 69-64-67-69—269 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-66-67-67—269 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-70-67-63—269 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 67-69-66-67—269 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66-66-63—269 Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65-68-67—269 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69-66-65—270 Cameron Smith, Australia 71-67-66-66—270 Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71-68-68—270 Corey Conners, Canada 69-71-66-65—271 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-66-68—272 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69-71-64—272 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-70-68-67—273 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-69-64-70—273 Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67-72-67—273 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76-64-68—273 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-70-70-67—273 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67-66-67—273 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67-68-69—274 Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73-63-68—274 Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65-68-71—274 Patrick Reed, United States 68-71-70-65—274 Justin Thomas, United States 71-70-68-65—274 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-73-67-69—275 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 64-71-72-68—275 Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70-67-67—275 Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-69-70-67—275 Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70-68-67—275 Wu Ashun, China 72-71-67-66—276 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-71-70-67—276 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-68-72—276 Romain Langasque, France 69-70-69-69—277 Hurly Long, Austria 70-70-70-67—277 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67-68-69—277 Adri Arnaus, Spain 68-69-74-67—278 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68-66-71—278 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 71-68-73-66—278 Carl Yuan, China 69-68-70-71—278 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72-73-64—279 Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72-68-72—279 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67-69-78—279 Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 71-71-71-67—280 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-69-67-71—280 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 68-73-72-67—280 Antoine Rozner, France 68-69-73-70—280 Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-68-70-67—280 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-72-65-75—281 Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-72-69—282 Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71-69-70—282 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 71-71-70-72—284 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 72-70-71-71—284 Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 66-73-76-70—285 Udayan Mane, India 76-69-70-72—287 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-73-70-72—288 Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-72-70-72—288 Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-75-69-75—289 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-77-73-72—294

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.