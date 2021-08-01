2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 4:13 AM

Saturday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Final Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-63-68-67—266
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67-70-61—267
Paul Casey, England 67-68-66-68—269
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 69-64-67-69—269
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-66-67-67—269
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-70-67-63—269
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 67-69-66-67—269
C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66-66-63—269
Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65-68-67—269
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69-66-65—270
Cameron Smith, Australia 71-67-66-66—270
Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71-68-68—270
Corey Conners, Canada 69-71-66-65—271
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-66-68—272
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69-71-64—272
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-70-68-67—273
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-69-64-70—273
Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67-72-67—273
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76-64-68—273
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-70-70-67—273
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67-66-67—273
Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67-68-69—274
Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73-63-68—274
Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65-68-71—274
Patrick Reed, United States 68-71-70-65—274
Justin Thomas, United States 71-70-68-65—274
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-73-67-69—275
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 64-71-72-68—275
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70-67-67—275
Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-69-70-67—275
Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70-68-67—275
Wu Ashun, China 72-71-67-66—276
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-71-70-67—276
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-68-72—276
Romain Langasque, France 69-70-69-69—277
Hurly Long, Austria 70-70-70-67—277
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67-68-69—277
Adri Arnaus, Spain 68-69-74-67—278
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68-66-71—278
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 71-68-73-66—278
Carl Yuan, China 69-68-70-71—278
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72-73-64—279
Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72-68-72—279
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67-69-78—279
Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 71-71-71-67—280
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-69-67-71—280
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 68-73-72-67—280
Antoine Rozner, France 68-69-73-70—280
Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-68-70-67—280
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-72-65-75—281
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-72-69—282
Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71-69-70—282
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 71-71-70-72—284
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 72-70-71-71—284
Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 66-73-76-70—285
Udayan Mane, India 76-69-70-72—287
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-73-70-72—288
Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-72-70-72—288
Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-75-69-75—289
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-77-73-72—294

