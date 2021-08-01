Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Saturday
At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course
Saitama, Japan
Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71
Final Round
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-63-68-67—266
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|69-67-70-61—267
|Paul Casey, England
|67-68-66-68—269
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|69-64-67-69—269
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|69-66-67-67—269
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-70-67-63—269
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|67-69-66-67—269
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|74-66-66-63—269
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|69-65-68-67—269
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|70-69-66-65—270
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|71-67-66-66—270
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|63-71-68-68—270
|Corey Conners, Canada
|69-71-66-65—271
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-69-66-68—272
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-69-71-64—272
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|68-70-68-67—273
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-69-64-70—273
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|67-67-72-67—273
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|65-76-64-68—273
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|66-70-70-67—273
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|73-67-66-67—273
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-67-68-69—274
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|70-73-63-68—274
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|70-65-68-71—274
|Patrick Reed, United States
|68-71-70-65—274
|Justin Thomas, United States
|71-70-68-65—274
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|66-73-67-69—275
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|64-71-72-68—275
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|71-70-67-67—275
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|69-69-70-67—275
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|70-70-68-67—275
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-71-67-66—276
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|68-71-70-67—276
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|71-65-68-72—276
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-70-69-69—277
|Hurly Long, Austria
|70-70-70-67—277
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|73-67-68-69—277
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|68-69-74-67—278
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-68-66-71—278
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|71-68-73-66—278
|Carl Yuan, China
|69-68-70-71—278
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-72-73-64—279
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|67-72-68-72—279
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|65-67-69-78—279
|Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand
|71-71-71-67—280
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|73-69-67-71—280
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|68-73-72-67—280
|Antoine Rozner, France
|68-69-73-70—280
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|75-68-70-67—280
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|69-72-65-75—281
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|70-71-72-69—282
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|72-71-69-70—282
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|71-71-70-72—284
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|72-70-71-71—284
|Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines
|66-73-76-70—285
|Udayan Mane, India
|76-69-70-72—287
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|73-73-70-72—288
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|74-72-70-72—288
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|70-75-69-75—289
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|72-77-73-72—294
