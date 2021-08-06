2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Olympic Cycling Results

Olympic Cycling Results

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 3:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

Women

Sprint

Qualifying

1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany, 10.310 (Q).

2. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada, 10.346 (Q).

3. Emma Hinze, Germany, 10.381 (Q).

4. Mathilde Gros, France, 10.400 (Q).

5. Lauriane Genest, Canada, 10.460 (Q).

6. Olena Starikova, Ukraine, 10.461 (Q).

7. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands, 10.479 (Q).

8. Katy Marchant, Britain, 10.495 (Q).

9. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong, 10.538 (Q).

10. Zhong Tianshi, China, 10.559 (Q).

11. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, 10.563 (Q).

12. Daria Shmeleva, ROC, 10.667 (Q).

13. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC, 10.669 (Q).

14. Kaarle McCulloch, Australia, 10.679 (Q).

15. Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Mexico, 10.682 (Q).

16. Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania, 10.706 (Q).

17. Yuka Kobayashi, Japan, 10.711 (Q).

18. Bao Shanju, China, 10.723 (Q).

19. Yuli Verdugo Osuna, Mexico, 10.818 (Q).

20. Madalyn Godby, United States, 10.869 (Q).

21. Lee Hyejin, South Korea, 10.904 (Q).

22. Charlene du Preez, South Africa, 10.974 (Q).

23. Liubov Basova, Ukraine, 10.981 (Q).

24. Migle Marozaite, Lithuania, 11.031 (Q).

25. Urszula Los, Poland, 11.047.

26. Marlena Karwacka, Poland, 11.083.

27. Kirstie James, New Zealand, 11.116.

28. Lee Hoi Yan Jessica, Hong Kong, 11.232.

29. Coralie Demay, France, 11.849.

30. Laurine van Riessen, Netherlands, DNS.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Top researcher says Space Force needs more balanced strategy to deliver short term results

Accenture’s Gebre to be nominated to lead OFPP

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up