Olympic Cycling Results

Friday

Women

Sprint

Qualifying

1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany, 10.310 (Q).

2. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada, 10.346 (Q).

3. Emma Hinze, Germany, 10.381 (Q).

4. Mathilde Gros, France, 10.400 (Q).

5. Lauriane Genest, Canada, 10.460 (Q).

6. Olena Starikova, Ukraine, 10.461 (Q).

7. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands, 10.479 (Q).

8. Katy Marchant, Britain, 10.495 (Q).

9. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong, 10.538 (Q).

10. Zhong Tianshi, China, 10.559 (Q).

11. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, 10.563 (Q).

12. Daria Shmeleva, ROC, 10.667 (Q).

13. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC, 10.669 (Q).

14. Kaarle McCulloch, Australia, 10.679 (Q).

15. Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Mexico, 10.682 (Q).

16. Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania, 10.706 (Q).

17. Yuka Kobayashi, Japan, 10.711 (Q).

18. Bao Shanju, China, 10.723 (Q).

19. Yuli Verdugo Osuna, Mexico, 10.818 (Q).

20. Madalyn Godby, United States, 10.869 (Q).

21. Lee Hyejin, South Korea, 10.904 (Q).

22. Charlene du Preez, South Africa, 10.974 (Q).

23. Liubov Basova, Ukraine, 10.981 (Q).

24. Migle Marozaite, Lithuania, 11.031 (Q).

25. Urszula Los, Poland, 11.047.

26. Marlena Karwacka, Poland, 11.083.

27. Kirstie James, New Zealand, 11.116.

28. Lee Hoi Yan Jessica, Hong Kong, 11.232.

29. Coralie Demay, France, 11.849.

30. Laurine van Riessen, Netherlands, DNS.

