Netherlands 13, China 6

Netherlands 1 5 2 5 — 13 China 0 2 1 3 — 6

First Quarter_1, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 2:33.

Second Quarter_2, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 5:44. 3, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 5:07 (PP). 4, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 4:22. 5, China, Lu Y., 3:58. 6, Netherlands, I. Koolhaas, 2:29. 7, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 1:41. 8, China, Zhang D., 0:22.

Third Quarter_9, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 7:41. 10, Netherlands, K. Joustra, 4:12. 11, China, Chen X., 2:47.

Fourth Quarter_12, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 5:02 (PP). 13, China, Deng Z., 4:20. 14, Netherlands, D. Genee, 4:02. 15, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 3:24. 16, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 2:24 (PS). 17, China, Deng Z., 1:55 (PP). 18, China, Wang X., 1:09. 19, Netherlands, M. Megens, 0:22.

Exclusions_Netherlands 5 (V. Sevenich 1, D. Genee 2, I. Koolhaas 2); China 8 (Chen X. 1, Deng Z. 1, Wang X. 1, Zhai Y. 1, Lu Y. 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; China None.

Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 1 (V. Sevenich 1); China 1 (Niu G. 1).

Ejections_Netherlands None; China 1 (Lu Y.).

Referees_Viktor Salnichenko, Kazakhstan. Gyorgy Kun, Hungary. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation. Richard Papazian, International Swimming Federation.

