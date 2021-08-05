2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men's relay team fail to qualify | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Netherlands 13, China 6

Netherlands 13, China 6

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 2:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Netherlands 13, China 6

Netherlands 1 5 2 5 13
China 0 2 1 3 6

First Quarter_1, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 2:33.

Second Quarter_2, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 5:44. 3, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 5:07 (PP). 4, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 4:22. 5, China, Lu Y., 3:58. 6, Netherlands, I. Koolhaas, 2:29. 7, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 1:41. 8, China, Zhang D., 0:22.

Third Quarter_9, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 7:41. 10, Netherlands, K. Joustra, 4:12. 11, China, Chen X., 2:47.

Fourth Quarter_12, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 5:02 (PP). 13, China, Deng Z., 4:20. 14, Netherlands, D. Genee, 4:02. 15, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 3:24. 16, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 2:24 (PS). 17, China, Deng Z., 1:55 (PP). 18, China, Wang X., 1:09. 19, Netherlands, M. Megens, 0:22.

Exclusions_Netherlands 5 (V. Sevenich 1, D. Genee 2, I. Koolhaas 2); China 8 (Chen X. 1, Deng Z. 1, Wang X. 1, Zhai Y. 1, Lu Y. 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; China None.

Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 1 (V. Sevenich 1); China 1 (Niu G. 1).

Ejections_Netherlands None; China 1 (Lu Y.).

Referees_Viktor Salnichenko, Kazakhstan. Gyorgy Kun, Hungary. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation. Richard Papazian, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

Coast Guard looks to plug digital holes in maritime infrastructure under new cyber outlook

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up