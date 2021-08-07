2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first ever Olympic gold medal in track and field by winning javelin

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 8:11 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first ever Olympic gold medal in track and field by winning javelin.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

