CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Asia News » Japan to send military…

Japan to send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Japanese

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will send three military aircraft to Afghanistan starting Monday to evacuate Japanese citizens and local staff as security deteriorates following the Taliban takeover, officials said.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the planes will pick up Japanese nationals and Afghans who worked for the Japanese Embassy and development agencies.

“The local situation is rapidly becoming fluid … and we are doing everything we can to get them out of the country,” Kishi said.

The area around Kabul’s international airport remains filled with thousands of people trying to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

Japan closed its Kabul embassy on Aug. 15 and set up a temporary office in neighboring Turkey two days later, but local employees at the embassy and other Japan-related organizations remain in Afghanistan.

Kishi declined to say how many people will be evacuated, citing security reasons.

He said Japan plans to finish the evacuation before the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Earlier Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said U.S. troops in Afghanistan are conducting aviation controls and flights are operating safely. He said there is no sign of interference by the Taliban so far.

Japan dispatched a military transport plane to South Sudan to evacuate Japanese diplomats during that country’s unrest in 2016.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up