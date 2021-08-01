India 3, Britain 1 India 1 1 0 1 — 3 Britain 0 0 1 0 — 1 India_H. Singh…

India 3, Britain 1

India 1 1 0 1 — 3 Britain 0 0 1 0 — 1

India_H. Singh 1, D. Singh 1, G. Singh 1.

Britain_S. Ward 1.

Green Cards_D. Singh, India, 0. R. Singh, India, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.

Yellow Cards_M. Singh, India, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany.

