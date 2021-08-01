India 3, Britain 1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
India_H. Singh 1, D. Singh 1, G. Singh 1.
Britain_S. Ward 1.
Green Cards_D. Singh, India, 0. R. Singh, India, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.
Yellow Cards_M. Singh, India, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.