India 3, Britain 1

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 9:47 AM

India 1 1 0 1 3
Britain 0 0 1 0 1

India_H. Singh 1, D. Singh 1, G. Singh 1.

Britain_S. Ward 1.

Green Cards_D. Singh, India, 0. R. Singh, India, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.

Yellow Cards_M. Singh, India, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

