2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » German coach accepts ban…

German coach accepts ban for rest of 2021 for racist slur

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 6:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — The governing body of cycling suspended a German official for the rest of the year on Friday for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial.

The International Cycling Union said Patrick Moster accepted a ban through Dec. 31. Moster, the German cycling federation’s sports director, won’t be able to accompany his team to the road world championships in Belgium in September or the track worlds the following month.

The UCI ruled that Moster’s comments “were discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency.”

Moster used the slur while a German rider chased opponents from Algeria and Eritrea during the race on July 28. The comment was heard on TV broadcasts.

The UCI said it “condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behavior.”

Moster was sent home by the German Olympic team a day after he used the slur, amid mounting public criticism. He remains suspended “until further notice” by his national federation.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

Accenture’s Gebre to be nominated to lead OFPP

Top researcher says Space Force needs more balanced strategy to deliver short term results

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up