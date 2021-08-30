CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Donations pour in after Marine from Wyoming killed in Kabul

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 2:16 PM

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Donations are pouring in for the widow and unborn child of a U.S. Marine from Wyoming killed in a bombing in Afghanistan.

Rylee McCollum, 20, was among 13 service members killed by a suicide bomb attack Thursday at the Kabul airport. They were providing security as the airport was overwhelmed with people trying to leave the country amid the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

McCollum was from Bondurant and expecting his first child in three weeks, according to his family.

Almost $487,000 had been raised through two online fundraising campaigns, one for the child’s future education costs and one for McCollum’s widow, as of Sunday.

McCollum was on his first deployment and manning a checkpoint at the airport when the attack happened, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

McCollum attended Jackson Hole High School and competed as a wrestler. He graduated in 2019 from Summit Innovations School in Jackson.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

