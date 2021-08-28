CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Asia News » Biden warns another terrorist…

Biden warns another terrorist attack ‘highly likely’ at Kabul Airport; Americans told to stay away

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 28, 2021, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

President Joe Biden said Saturday that another terrorist attack is “highly likely” at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, while the U.S. Embassy located in the capitol is telling Americans to avoid the airport due to the threat.

Biden alerted those still awaiting evacuation in Kabul and the nation that the scene is “extremely dangerous” on the ground at Hamid Karzai International Airport as the threat of a terrorist attack “remains high.”

“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” Biden said in the statement.

The U.S. Embassy advised all Americans to stay away from the airport.

“Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately,” the alert read.

In Biden’s statement, he reported that U.S. military forces carried out a strike against ISIS-K, the terrorist group responsible for Thursday’s bombing that left 13 Americans servicemen dead, 18 others injured and killed nearly 100 Afghan citizens.

The president told the public that more strikes are to come.

“This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” Biden said in the statement. “Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt.”

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News | White House

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up