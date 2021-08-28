Biden warns another terrorist attack ‘highly likely’ at Kabul Airport; Americans told to stay away

President Joe Biden said Saturday that another terrorist attack is "highly likely" at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, while the U.S. Embassy located in the capitol is telling Americans to avoid the airport due to the threat.

Biden alerted those still awaiting evacuation in Kabul and the nation that the scene is “extremely dangerous” on the ground at Hamid Karzai International Airport as the threat of a terrorist attack “remains high.”

“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” Biden said in the statement.

The U.S. Embassy advised all Americans to stay away from the airport.

“Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately,” the alert read.

In Biden’s statement, he reported that U.S. military forces carried out a strike against ISIS-K, the terrorist group responsible for Thursday’s bombing that left 13 Americans servicemen dead, 18 others injured and killed nearly 100 Afghan citizens.

The president told the public that more strikes are to come.

“This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” Biden said in the statement. “Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt.”