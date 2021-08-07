2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Argentina beats Brazil for men’s volleyball bronze

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 3:42 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Argentina won its second Olympics medal ever in men’s volleyball, rallying to beat Brazil 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 for the bronze on Saturday.

The only other medal the Argentinians won in the sport came in Seoul in 1988 when they also beat Brazil for the bronze. Argentina lost the bronze medal game in 2000 in Sydney to Italy in its only other appearance in the medal round.

Agustin Loser’s block sealed the victory and the Argentinians poured out onto the court in celebration before dancing and singing in a near-empty arena.

The Brazilians had played in the past four Olympic finals, winning gold in 2004 and at home in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. A loss to the Russians ended their quest for a repeat and now they are leaving Tokyo empty-handed after the loss to Argentina.

The gold medal game for the men was set to be played later Saturday with the Russians taking on France.

Teams from Russia and the old Soviet Union have won a record four gold medals in men’s volleyball since the sport joined the Olympics in 1964.

France had never made it to the semifinals in four previous Olympic trips before this year.

On the women’s side, the United States seeks its first gold medal ever on Sunday against Brazil. The Americans lost to Brazil in the gold medal game in 2008 and ’12. Serbia faces South Korea for the bronze.

Brazil has won gold in either men’s or women’s indoor volleyball in four straight Olympics with the men claiming the title in 2004 and ‘16 and the women in 2008 and ’12.

