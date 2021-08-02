AP PHOTOS: Tokyo taken over by omnipresent Olympic rings

2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 4:37 AM

TOKYO (AP) — In case any golfers at Kasumigaseki Country Club forgot this men’s tournmanet differed from a normal PGA Tour stop, 18 sets of reminders awaited them — a pair at the start of each hole.

Five interlocking circles — representing the five continents with Olympic competitors — multicolored and ubiquitous at the Games.

As recognizeable a logo as any.

It’s used as a tee box marker for the men’s and women’s golf tournament. On the plastic casing supporting the net at volleyball. As a backdrop for Aussie BMX freestylist Logan Martin’s backflips.

And of course, on the gold medal won by American gymnast Sunisa Lee in the women’s all-around.

They aren’t just a photo op for The Associated Press, either. Athletes have stopped for posed shots in front of rings in the Olympic Village and at venues. Germany’s Hannah Kuechler was spotted in a pink swimsuit standing in front of rings at Tokyo Aquatics Center while another swimmer captured the moment.

