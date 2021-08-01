2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
AP PHOTOS: Olympic hair that’s a cut above

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 5:10 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in varoius colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica was easy to pick out in the 100-meter — even at high speeds, her flashy yellow and orange look pops.

Uche Eke’s highlights are more subtle — the Nigerian gymnast has green tips to match his uniform.

It’s not the Olympics without the rings, of course. Mongolian shooting coach Undralbat Lkhagva has them shaved into the back of his head, each of the five circles dyed a different color.

