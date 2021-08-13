CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
AP PHOTOS: Meals provide glimpse of post-Olympic quarantine

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 3:41 PM

The Tokyo Olympics concluded Sunday, and for most of the thousands of athletes, officials and media who attended, things are slowly getting back to normal.

But some returned to countries that require them to isolate in hotels as a coronavirus precaution. For them, normalcy is still a ways off.

Quarantined Associated Press photographers in Shanghai; Hong Kong; Sydney; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Taguig, Philippines; and Taipei, Taiwan; shared their experiences as they wait to go home. Their required hotel quarantines range from a week in Hong Kong to three weeks in Shanghai. Most are two weeks.

To stave off boredom, they read, work, exercise, chat with friends and family and watch lots of Netflix.

Food might provide a welcome distraction, but it’s often unappetizing. Some can order takeout once a day at specific times or from specific restaurants; others are limited to whatever food is delivered to them, like it or not.

In Sydney, photographer Mark Baker’s wife was able to drop off food, but he couldn’t hug her. He could, however, catch a glimpse of her from his room.

The AP photographers took pictures of their hotel rooms and one day’s worth of breakfasts, lunches and dinners, providing a window into their lives in quarantine. All say the inconvenience is worth it to keep their friends and family safe.

