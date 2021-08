KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, has fallen to the…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, has fallen to the Taliban.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.