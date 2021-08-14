KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says Taliban capture Logar province, just south of capital.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 14, 2021, 2:43 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says Taliban capture Logar province, just south of capital.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.