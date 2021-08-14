CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Asia News » Afghan lawmaker says eastern…

Afghan lawmaker says eastern province of Kunar has fallen to the Taliban without a fight

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says eastern province of Kunar has fallen to the Taliban without a fight.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up