CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Asia News » 3rd Grand Prix event…

3rd Grand Prix event moved from China to Turin, Italy

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The third event of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, formerly the Cup of China, has been moved to Turin, Italy.

The International Skating Union made the announcement Friday of the switch for the Nov. 4-7 event, one of six in the series during the buildup to the Beijing Olympics. The Chinese Figure Skating Association informed the ISU that the meet in Chongqing could not be held.

In a statement, the ISU said it “regrets that the hosting of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Cup of China in Chongqing is no longer viable, but is pleased that an alternative solution could be found to give skaters the opportunity to compete.”

The Grand Prix begins at Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct 22-24 and will be followed by Skate Canada in Vancouver; the Turin event; NHK Trophy in Tokyo; Internationaux de France in Grenoble; and the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia. The finals are in Osaka, Japan, Dec. 9-12.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up