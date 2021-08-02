2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
2 swimmers drop out of hot Olympic marathon swimming

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 7:17 PM

TOKYO (AP) — David Aubry of France dropped out of the men’s 10-kilometer Olympic marathon swimming in the later stages of the seven-lap race.

He was wheeled off on a stretcher after coming out of the water Thursday.

Aubry had raced near the back of the 26-man field.

Also dropping out was Hector Pardoe of Britain.

The race went off with temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit (20s Celsius) and humidity of 69%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

