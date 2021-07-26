2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Asia News » What a reaction! Aussie…

What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 12:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky.

The Terminator’s coach was even more excited.

In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists and grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media, where one admirer tweeted it was “the best reaction of all time.” The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction “sums it up perfectly.”

Titmus, who has been nicknamed the “Terminator,” handed Ledecky her first Olympic loss in an individual race when she rallied over the final two laps to win the 400-meter freestyle Monday.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up