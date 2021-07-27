Van Vleuten gets revenge for Dutch, wins Olympic time trial

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Annemiek van Vleuten roared to an emphatic victory in the women’s time trial at the Tokyo…

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Annemiek van Vleuten roared to an emphatic victory in the women’s time trial at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, exacting a measure of revenge for some miscommunication that may have cost her gold in the road race last weekend.

The Dutch rider led by more than six seconds at the first time check, then pushed it to an astonishing 28 seconds, before van Vleuten put the hammer down to finish in 30 minutes, 13.49 seconds at Fuji International Speedway.

The sixth-from-last rider on the course, van Vleuten was forced to sit on the hot seat for several minutes while those who started after her finished. None of them really had a chance. Marlen Reusser of Switzerland finished more than 56 seconds back to earn the silver medal and van Vleuten’s teammate Anna van der Breggen earned bronze.

