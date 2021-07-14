Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Asia News » US to begin evacuation…

US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghans who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war during the last week of July, according to a senior administration official.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Wednesday that Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency.

President Joe Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come up with plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month’s U.S. military withdrawal.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Government News | World News

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up