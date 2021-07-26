2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Asia News » Typhoon dumps rain on…

Typhoon dumps rain on Shanghai, leaves roads waterlogged

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 1:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China.

Flights and trains were canceled and many offices were closed, including the U.S. consulate, in Shanghai. Kindergartens, parks and the famous riverfront Bund also closed. Nearly 500,00 people have moved to shelters and others have been told not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

Local authorities said the winds have felled some 30,000 trees, 268 billboards and shop signs. Power cuts affecting 110,000 users with 12,700 households still without electricity. Subway services in Shanghai were partially suspended to guard against possible flooding.

At noon, Typhoon In-fa was centered about 60 kilometers (37 miles) to Shanghai’s southwest, packing sustained winds of about 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour. It made its first landfall Sunday in Zhejiang province just south of Shanghai, then moved north across Hangzhou Bay before hitting land again on Shanghai’s southern edge.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, although losses to agriculture are expected to be heavy. The typhoon had earlier dumped rain on Taiwan.

In central China, rescue work was continuing and supplies were being trucked to the city of Zhengzhou after flooding that killed at least 63 people, including 12 in the city’s subway station.

In-fa is expected to move north-northwesterly further inland, weakening steadily as it goes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up