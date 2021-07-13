Tour de France Results

Tuesday 16 Stage A 169-km (105-mile) ride from Pas De La Case to Saint-Gaudens 1. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4h…

Tuesday 16 Stage A 169-km (105-mile) ride from Pas De La Case to Saint-Gaudens

1. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4h 01m 59s.

2. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain Victorious, 42s behind.

3. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team BikeExchange, same time.

4. Pierre-Luc Périchon, France, Cofidis, same time.

5. Franck Bonnamour, France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, same time.

6. Alex Aranburu Deba, Spain, Astana-Premier Tech, same time.

7. Toms Skujins, Latvia, Trek-Segafredo, 45s behind.

8. Jan Bakelants, Belgium, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, same time.

9. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 47s behind.

10. Lorenzo Rota, Italy, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, 1m 03s behind.

Also

35. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 14m 44s behind.

62. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 15m 20s behind.

65. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 15m 40s behind.

137. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 23m 40s behind.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 66h 23m 06s.

2. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.

4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.

5. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroën Team, 5m 58s behind.

6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 6m 16s behind.

7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 7m 01s behind.

8. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 7m 11s behind.

9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 8m 02s behind.

10. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious 10m 59s behind.

Also

45. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 33m 57s behind.

50. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 38m 19s behind.

83. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 17m 15s behind.

130. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 3h 03m 04s behind.

