Tokyo Games officials say two athletes living in Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 11:49 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Games officials say two athletes living in Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

