Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo

Sunday, Aug. 1

14 of 38 events

282 of 310 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 22 13 12 47 United States 19 20 13 52 Japan 17 5 8 30 Australia 13 3 14 30 ROC 11 15 11 37 Britain 9 10 12 31 South Korea 5 4 7 16 France 4 10 6 20 Netherlands 4 7 5 16 New Zealand 4 3 4 11 Germany 3 4 11 18 Canada 3 4 6 13 Switzerland 3 3 5 11 Czech Republic 3 3 1 7 Croatia 3 1 2 6 Italy 2 8 15 25 Taiwan 2 2 3 7 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Brazil 1 3 5 9 Georgia 1 3 1 5 Spain 1 2 2 5 Austria 1 1 3 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Sweden 1 2 0 3 Jamaica 1 1 1 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Turkey 1 0 2 3 Norway 1 1 0 2 Poland 1 1 0 2 Slovakia 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Belarus 1 0 0 1 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 Greece 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Qatar 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 5 6 Venezuela 0 3 0 3 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Denmark 0 1 2 3 Indonesia 0 1 2 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Cuba 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Israel 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1

